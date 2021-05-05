Lady Titans Win Bronco Classic

Timberlynn Yeast

The Mercer County Titan track and field teams competed on Saturday, May 1, in the Bronco Classic track meet at Frederick Douglass High School.

The meet was the first competitive meet amongst schools within Class AAA.

The Lady Titans won the meet, earning 96 points and edging out the team from North Hardin in second with 79 points.

First place finishers included Clayra Darnell, who won the mile with a time of 5:25.16 and the 3200 meter run with a time of 11:50.43. Jai Maria Piazza won both the 100 meter dash and 300 meter hurdles while Timberlynn Yeast placed first in the 200 meter dash and the 400 meter race, winning the latter with a time of 58.30. The girl’s 1,600 meter relay team of Harlee Settles, Piazza, Erin Darland and Yeast won with a time of 4:11.03, beating out Lexington Catholic in second.

The boys track and field team placed third overall in the competition behind Frederick Douglass and North Hardin respectively.

Junior Brayden Dunn placed second in the long jump with a leap of 20’1”, a new personal record. Senior James Johnston placed second in the 300 meter hurdles. Junior Matthew Mays had a third place finish in the long jump. Noah Davis placed second in the 400 meter dash with a time of 51.22. Thaddeus Mays placed third in the pole vault, jumping a new personal record of 11 feet. Lleyton Penn placed third in shot put, also setting a new personal record of 46 feet 4.5 inches.