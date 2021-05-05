Farmers Market Opens Saturday

Mercer County Farmers Market Open Each Saturday Through October

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The Mercer County Farmers Market is reopening. It will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting May 8, through October. The farmers market is located at the Stable at the Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue).

Since 2003, the farmers market has offered local residents a taste of nearly everything Mercer County has to offer. This time of year there will be vegetable transplants, processed foods, eggs and some early vegetables, said Jessica Bessin, county extension agent for horticulture with the Mercer County Cooperative Extension.

“We have a total of 14 vendors approved and will be participating,” Bessin said. She said several new members will be participating this year.

Bessin said they are still following all state-mandated protocols. Customers must wear masks and practice social distancing.

“Nothing really different until COVID-19 protocols are eliminated or reduced,” she said.

The best place to find current market offerings is the Mercer County Farmers Market Facebook page.

