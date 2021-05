Randall Lewis “Randy” Stephens, 62, of Harrodsburg, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at his residence.

Born Sept. 28, 1958, in Carlisle, Ohio, he was the son of the late William Douglas and Carolyn (Jenkins) Stephens.

He attended Harrodsburg High School, obtained his GED and was a self-employed landscaping worker and painter and was a member of the Harrodsburg Church of Christ.