Nelson Sanders

Nelson “Cleo” Sanders, 86, husband of Joyce Cornelius Sanders, of Harrodsburg, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at his home.

Born June 28, 1934, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Marshall Cooke Sanders and Beatrice (Black) Sanders McCroskey.

He was a 1954 graduate of Harrodsburg High School, was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in France and Lebanon and retired from Norfolk Southern Railway.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include several nieces and nephews.