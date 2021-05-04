Larry Bottom, 57, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at his home.

Born March 8, 1964, in Boyle County, he was the son of the late Garnett and Bertha (Massie) Lanham. He was a retired self-employed painter.

Survivors include: three sons, William Kyle (Jessica) Goode of Junction City, David Lee (Kayla) Bottom of Danville and Zac Bottom of Perryville; two brothers, Truman Bottom of Wilmore and McDonald Bottom of Tucson, Arizona; one half brother, Harry Helton of Crab Orchard; two half sisters, Doris Gross of Broadhead and Kaye Helton of Virginia; and two grandchildren.