Irene Johnson Taylor, 70, of Harrodsburg, widow of Charles R. Taylor, died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Nov. 7, 1950, in Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Kermit and Martha Alice (Reynolds) Hacker.

She attended the Harlan County Schools, was a nurse’s aide at the Rockcastle Regional Hospital in Mt. Vernon and was a member of the Liberty Baptist Church in Eubank.