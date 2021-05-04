Elizabeth Ellis, 96, of Harrodsburg, widow of Coy Ellis, died Friday, April 30, 2021, at Signature Health Care in Harrodsburg.

Born March 13, 1925, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Jasper Tate and Ruth Dean Freeman.

She was a homemaker, a member of the Wednesday Morning Coffee Bowling League and a member of the Harrodsburg Church of Christ.

Survivors include: one son, Mike (Pam) Ellis of Harrodsburg; two sisters, Nellie (Charles) Anness of Nicholasville and Betty (Glendon) Demaree of Lawrenceburg; one brother, Jackie (Carole Anne) Freeman of Harrodsburg; three grandchildren, Tim (Missey) Ellis, Myron (April) Ellis and Chad (Kim) Ellis; five great-grandchildren, Nathan (Emily) Ellis, Kyle Ellis, Amelia Ellis, Trevor Ellis, Tristan Ellis and Aynslee Ellis; and one great-great-grandchild, Grant Ellis.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Raymond Freeman, Thomas Freeman and James Freeman and two sisters, Frances Stocker and Flossie Cinnamon.

Funeral services are today, Thursday, May 6, at 2 p.m. with James Hahn officiating. Burial is in Spring Hill Cemetery.

Visitation 10 a.m. until the hour of service at Ransdell Funeral Chapel.

Pallbearers are Tim, Myron, Chad, Nathan, Kyle, Tristan and Trevor Ellis.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/ or the charity of one’s choice.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.