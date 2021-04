Patricia Jo “Pat” Cocanougher, 85, widow of Donald Edward Cocanougher of Harrodsburg died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at her residence.

Born Feb. 21, 1936, in Fayette County, she was the daughter of the late Loane and Virgie (Denny) Prewitt.

She was an interpreter at Shakertown and a member of the Shakertown Baptist Church.