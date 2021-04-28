National Day Of Prayer Events On May 6

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

[email protected]

Harrodsburg will be celebrating the National Day of Prayer with two events on Thursday, May 6, with music, devotionals and prayer. The first gathering will be held at noon on Main Street in front of the judicial center and the second will be an evening devotional held at the Pioneer Baptist Church at 7 p.m.

“When we look at the life of Jesus as we see in scripture, he took time to pray and rest. In society today, everyone is so focused on everything else they have to do that they neglect the need to recharge both physically and spiritually,” said Chris Darland, pastor of Harrodsburg Cumberland Presbyterian Church. “Hopefully, the National Day of Prayer and the community services that we have planned will inspire the community to refocus and recommit to a deeper relationship with God through prayer.”