Mercer’s Shearer Hits The Target At State Archery Competition

April Ellis

Herald Staff

Mercer County Senior High archer Makayla Shearer finished in fifth place in the girls KHSAA state archery competition Friday at Anderson County High School.

Mere points separated each archer in the top spots with counting the number of 10s made breaking ties. Shearer scored her second best personal score of 293/300 with 24 10s to place fifth in the state.

“We practiced hard the last three weeks to prepare. The pressure was high, but Makayla’s poise and humble manner guided her through this competition,” said Head Archery Coach Eric Miller. “I’m very proud of Makayla for not only what she has accomplished this year, but for being a great person all around.”

In March, Shearer was co-champion of the National Archery in the Schools Program held in Louisville.