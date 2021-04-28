Mercer Bass Fishing Team Reel In A Big Win

April Ellis

Herald Staff

The Mercer County Senior High Titans bass fishing team has had to push through some rainy weather in their last few tournaments, but they have still been able to find the fish and a first place finish.

At the tournament hosted by Casey County on Green River, the Titans finished first place with five fish weighing 13.25 pounds from teammates Gabe Blair and Mason Cheek. It was their best finish of the season.

“The boys fished through rain and fought hard to find the fish in the muddy water. Mason and Gabe did a great job,” said Fishing Coach Peri Blair.

