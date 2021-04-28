Mary Sue Taylor By Harrodsburg Herald | April 28, 2021 | 0 Mary Sue Carter Taylor died Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Nicholasville. Born Feb. 14, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Minnie Twyman and Grant Carter. She was a CNA at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Lexington. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Dottie Smith April 28, 2021 | No Comments » Janet Price April 28, 2021 | No Comments » Betty Louallen April 28, 2021 | No Comments » Carolyn Hurst April 28, 2021 | No Comments » Delores Honsinger April 28, 2021 | No Comments »