Lady Jackets Sting The Bulldogs

Doug Brown

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The Burgin Lady Bulldogs (2-4) played against the Williamsburg Lady Jackets (2-10) Friday, April 23. The Lady Bulldogs struggled to keep up with the Lady Jackets and were unable to overtake them and lost, 21-8.

The Lady Jackets and the Lady Bulldogs were tied up with one run each in the first inning, with freshman Cloey Henson scoring the first run for the Lady Bulldogs.

The Lady Jackets came back in force for the second inning and the Lady Bulldogs struggled to keep them at bay. Ultimately, the Lady Jackets scored six runs, putting the Bulldogs at a disadvantage. The Lady Bulldogs kept fighting and got two of their batters to score a run. Sophomore Hannah Sewell scored after stealing first and second base, before Jayla Sanders batted her home. Eighth Grader Ella Myher made it home as well due to a passed ball.

For the rest of the story, including game stats, check out this week’s edition of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe to the online version.