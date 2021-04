Dottie Ray Black Smith, 93, of Harrodsburg, died Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Willows in Harrodsburg.

Born Sept. 15, 1927, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late James Frank and Emma Riley Norton Black.

She was a 1945 graduate of Harrodsburg High School, an employee of Broaddus Clothing Store Inc and was a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church.