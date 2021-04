Delores Ann Honsinger, 76, of Harrodsburg, widow of Richard C. Honsinger, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at her home.

Born Sept. 10, 1944, in Fayette County, she was the daughter of the late John and Bessie (Stevens-Durbin) Harlow.

She was a retired hairdresser and was a member of the Cornishville Baptist Church.