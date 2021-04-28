Carolyn Hurst By Harrodsburg Herald | April 28, 2021 | 0 Carolyn Joyce Hurst, 80, of Harrodsburg, wife of Tommy Hurst, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville. Born May 17, 1940, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Louise (Hicks) Casey Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Mary Sue Taylor April 28, 2021 | No Comments » Dottie Smith April 28, 2021 | No Comments » Janet Price April 28, 2021 | No Comments » Betty Louallen April 28, 2021 | No Comments » Delores Honsinger April 28, 2021 | No Comments »