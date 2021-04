Betty M. Louallen, 82, of Mercer County, died Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Aug. 6, 1938, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Edward G. and Maggie B. Bugg Curry.

She was a retired seamstress from Mercer Dress and Cricketeer, worked at the Bluegrass Community Action Center; was on the Mercer County Senior Advisory Board and was a graduate of Kentucky Tech.