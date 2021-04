Roy Gene Sewell, 83, of Harrodsburg, husband of Patsy Carol Lawson Sewell died Monday, April 19, 2021, at his residence.

Born Dec. 19, 1937, in Fayette County, he was the son of Eva Luster Bunton Sewell and the late Luther Gilbert Sewell.

He was a member of The Carpenter’s Christian Church and a self-employed contractor.