Police Searching For Jalee Penix In Connection To 2020 Robbery, Assault

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

Two Mercer County men have been indicted on charges including robbery and assault for an incident dating back to October 2020. While one is in jail, police are still looking for the second man, who is also wanted for sexual abuse.

Last week, the Mercer County Grand Jury indicted Laron Walker, 28, of 354 Cornishville Street. and Jalee Penix, 25, of 339 Center Street, for the robbery, which happened on Oct. 15, 2020.

According to the complaint warrant, two men knocked at a home in Harrodsburg. When the victims opened the door, they found both men were holding pistols. According to the warrant, the gunmen struck one of the victims in the face and back of the head, then demanded money at gunpoint.

The victims gave them $1,100 they had been saving for a vacation as well as a wallet and their phones.

According to the complaint, the victims and other witnesses identified one of the gunmen as Walker. The other gunman was wearing a face mask and was not identified in the complaint.

The masked gunman demanded one of the victims, a female, pull down her pants. According to the complaint, the gunman pushed his hands down the victim’s pants, even after she told him no, and only stopped when Walker told him they had to go. Both men left in a silver sedan, according to the complaint.

Both Walker and Penix were charged with two class B felony counts of 1st-degree robbery—one count for each victim—and one count each of 2nd-degree assault, a class C felony.

Penix was also charged with 1st-degree sexual abuse, a class D felony.

Walker was taken into custody last week and is currently being held at Boyle County Detention Center. Penix is still at large. He is described as standing approximately 6-feet 3-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Penix’s location is asked to contact Major Tim Hurt of the Harrodsburg Police Department at 859-734-5120 or 859-734-3311. Callers may remain anonymous. Mercer County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.