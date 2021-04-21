Michael Reeves By Harrodsburg Herald | April 21, 2021 | 0 Michael Devin “Red” Reeves, 26, of Burgin, died Wednesday, April 16, 2021, in Liberty. Born Feb. 26, 1995, in Boyle County, he was the son of Wanda Lee Brady Reeves and the late David Reeves. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts James Patton April 21, 2021 | No Comments » Wilburn Turner April 21, 2021 | No Comments » John Thurman April 21, 2021 | No Comments » Roy Sewell April 21, 2021 | No Comments » Lavena Moody April 21, 2021 | No Comments »