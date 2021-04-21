Mercer Boys Finish First At Heart Of The Bluegrass Track Meet 

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

One of the biggest athletic events in Mercer County returned this weekend when the 44th Alvis Johnson Heart of the Bluegrass annual track classic convened Saturday, April 17, following a two-year absence. Forty-three schools from across Kentucky and Indiana competed in the invitational, which drew a large crowd of high school athletes and their families to Harrodsburg.

The Mercer boys track and field team concluded the day long event with a first place trophy, beating out Central High School by 10 points. The meet was decided in the final race, the 4×400 meter relay. Central led after the first three legs, but Mercer senior Noah Davis passed the Yellow Jacket’s runner and secured the win for the Titans.

Mercer sophomore Beau Brown placed third in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.54, finishing behind Malik Dudley of Seneca and Kelvion Wilson of John Hardin. Brown also finished third behind Dudley and Wilson in the 200 meter dash, with a time of 23:41. Brown, joined by Jalen Lukitsch, Riley Peavler and Davis, won the 4×200 meter relay with a time of 1:31.90, beating the team from Central.