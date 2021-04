James Marshall Patton, 85, of Harrodsburg, widower of Mary Elizabeth Banks Patton, died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Landmark of Danville.

Born Feb. 9, 1936, in Liberty, he was the son of the late Marshall and Edith (Wilkinson) Patton.

He attended Indian Creek School in Casey County, was an orderly at Haggin Memorial Hospital, a custodian at the Mercer County Bank, was a self-employed farmer and was a member of the Pine Lick Baptist Church in Middlesburg.