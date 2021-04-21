Frank Huff

Frank Anthony Huff, 64, of Harrodsburg, husband of Dr. Constance Caskey Huff, died Saturday, April 17, 2021, at his home.

Born Dec. 1, 1956, in Fayette County, he was the son of the late Mont Raymond and Wanda Lee (Click) Huff Sr.

He was a retired real estate broker, auctioneer, and appaiser, a US Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War, was a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church, a member of the NRA, DAV, Kentucky Sportsman League, the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors, the Vietnam Veteran’s Association, was an alumnus of the University of Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky University, a past Cub Scout Master and a Kentucky Colonel.