Donald Cocanougher

Donald Evan Cocanougher, 27, died Friday, April 16, 2021, in Casey County. 

Born Nov. 24, 1993, in Danville he was the son of Donnie Evans Cocanougher and Eva Simpson Cocanougher both of Harrodsburg.

He was a self-employed farmer and mechanic. 

