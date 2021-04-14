Tony Curtsinger

The Honorable Tony Elaine Curtsinger, 82, of Georgetown, formerly of Lexington, passed away on April 11, 2021, after an extended illness.

He was born on March 31, 1939, in Mackville, a son of the late Charles Woodson Curtsinger and the late Elizabeth Boswell Curtsinger.

Tony is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janet V. Gowins Curtsinger; three children, Bethanie Curtsinger Smithley (RK), Timothy Curtsinger (Tracy) and Tina Curtsinger Miller (Rob); nine grandchildren, Garrett Smithley, Nathan Curtsinger, Maggie Miller, Kurtis Smithley, Bryce Curtsinger, Scottie Miller, Jax Miller and step-grandsons James Hendron and Alston Hendron; and four great-grandchildren.

Tony was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from 1961 to 1966 at Fort Jackson, S.C., and Frankfurt, Germany, in the 3rd Armored Division. He attended the University of Kentucky and was a business owner in Lexington for over 60 years, mostly in trucking and equipment sales. Tony served as councilman on the first Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government and was elected as a Kentucky State Representative. He was selected as first honoree of the Mackville Hall of Fame. Tony was a 61-year member of the Magnolia Masonic Lodge No. 201, where he achieved 32nd degree Mason.

He was a long-time member of Trinity Baptist Church, where he was ordained as a deacon, helped organize a busing program, served as head of Sunday schools and was chairman of the finance committee. He was instrumental in the establishment of Church at Andover and was a member of the Mission Church in Lexington. He honored our Lord conducting mission work, traveling to Russia as well as joining the Bill Glass Prison Ministry Team.

His funeral will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Harrodsburg Road Thursday, April 15, at 12:30 p.m. with visitation from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14. Tony will be laid to rest at Peter’s Cemetery in Mackville.Memorial donations can be made in his honor to Bluegrass Hospice or the Mackville Community Center.

