Patriots Offense Too Much For Bulldogs

Doug Brown

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The Burgin Bulldogs (0-6) faced off against the Lincoln County Patriots (3-5) Monday night. The Patriots scored their first run in the third inning and overtook the Bulldogs for the win, 8-2.

Burgin sophomore Hunter Reed took the mound for the Bulldogs, pitching a three up, three down first inning. Both teams went scoreless for the first two innings, but after the Patriots broke the ice in the third, the Bulldogs struggled to catch up.

Lincoln scored two more runs in the fourth, while Burgin couldn’t get a run in.