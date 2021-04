Linda Gayle Keeling Darnell, 74, widow of Junior Darnell, died Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Springfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born July 20, 1946, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Homer and Stella VanArsdall Keeling.

She retired from food services at the Mercer County schools and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.