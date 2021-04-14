Judith Royalty

Judith“Ju Ju” Royse Royalty, formerly of Burgin, was called to her heavenly home on April 6, 2021, at the age of 70.

She was born Aug. 8, 1950, to the late George W. and Nancy Royse Royalty of Harrodsburg.

After graduating from Burgin High School, Judy went on to attend Eastern Kentucky University, where she graduated with a degree in bookkeeping.

Prior to moving to North Carolina, Judy was an active member of Burgin Baptist Church, where she also served as secretary for many years.

She faithfully served the Lord and spread his message through the thoughtful cards and crafts she loved to create. A holiday never went by without a beautiful, handmade card with “hand stamped by Judy” on the back. She shared her talents with all of her family and many friends.

She was an avid basketball fan, especially of her beloved Kentucky Wildcats. She knew all of the players’ statistics and watched her favorites as they went on to the NBA.

She loved her family tremendously and is survived by her two sisters, Anne Royalty of Southport, NC; Ginger (Rusty) Williams of Southport, NC; brother George Royalty of Danville; niece Mollie Baker; nephews Jeremy (Alicia) Baker, Chris Royalty and Myles Williams; great-nieces Carissa Baker and Caroline Beasley; and great-nephew Brantley Baker.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to be made in Judy Royalty’s honor to the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick – Lower Cape Fear LifeCare at 955 Mercy Lane SE, Bolivia, NC 28422.

Brunswick Funeral Service, Southport/Oak Island Chapel was in charge of arrangements.

Paid Obit