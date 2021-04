Ethbert “Sonny” Norris Jr., 85, widower of Dixie Arnold Norris, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at his residence.

Born Dec. 12, 1935, in Estill County, he was the son of the late Ethbert and Nellie Wise Norris Sr.

He was a mechanic in the Kentucky National Guard motor pool for 37 years, was a member of the Bohon Christian Church, a former board member of Camp Calvary and a member of the Magnolia Lodge in Springfield.