Dave Butler, 71, husband of Donna Keeling Butler, of Berea, died Friday, April 9, 2021.

Born Jan. 9, 1950, in Trenton, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Frank and Jennie Tamminen Butler.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, was a lifelong musician and produced and hosted two radio programs for the last 20 years.