Buy Local Block Party On April 24

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The Buy Local Block Party is back. Sponsored by the Mercer County Chamber of Commerce, the event will be held Saturday, April 24, with all day shop local promotions. Those who make purchases at a participating business have a chance to win prizes and culminates with a block party held on Chiles Street from 6-9 p.m. with live music, beer and vendors.

The block party is free to everyone, but social distancing and masks are required.

The party will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Chiles Street on Saturday, April 24, with prizes announced every hour.