Dr. Pam Johnson Retires After 35 Years

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The matriarch of Mercer Pediatrics, Dr. Pamela Johnson, retired March 29 after 35 years in Mercer County.

“I want to tell my families how much I appreciate being allowed to be their pediatrician,” Johnson said. Although she said she will miss her patients and their families, she feels retirement is necessary.

“I was so well supported by my patients, their families, the hospital and the people of the community that they all feel like family to me,” she said.

Johnson said she always wanted to practice in a small town. But when she first arrived in Mercer County 35 years ago, she didn’t initially plan on it being permanent.

“The people here were so supportive and kind that I stayed,” she said.

Johnson said she plans to stay in Mercer County for her retirement too.

“I have really gotten to know people,” she said. “I really like it here.”