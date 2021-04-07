Danville Names Peach New Football Coach

Joe Mathis

Contributing Writer

Danville High School has named their new football coach—and it’s a familiar face and name to central Kentucky football fans.

On Friday, Danville schools announced Mark Peach as their new head football coach. Peach comes to Danville after a one year stop at Trigg County last year, where he coached the Wildcats to a 3-7 record. Peach has made multiple stops in his 27 year coaching career, including Hancock County High School, where he led the Hornets to their only state title appearance in 1999, as well as at Franklin-Simpson High School, Dunbar High School, Campbellsville University and his alma mater, Anderson County High School.

Peach says he is ready to go as head coach for the Admirals.

“I’m extremely excited to be a part of Danville football here and the great tradition that is Danville football,” Peach said. “I think this is a great school and a great community and Danville athletics as a whole is very successful, as well. My wife and I are just honored to be a part of it.”