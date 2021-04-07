Chadwick Noel Knows A Thing Or Two About Miracles

Katie Neal

Campbellsville University

When Chadwick Noel preached in-person on Easter Sunday for the first time since COVID-19, he gave thanks for God’s promise of rebirth and renewal —using sign language and wearing a face shield for lip-readers.

As the pastor of Danville Deaf Baptist Mission, Noel helps the hearing impaired receive the word of God.

He also knows a thing or two about miracles. Noel was born with kidney issues that led to multiple transplants. He was diagnosed as deaf at five years old and sustained a traumatic brain injury in a life-threatening car accident 10 years ago.