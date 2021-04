Thomas Duane Rappleye, 84, of Harrodsburg, husband of Betty Jo Divine Durham Rappleye, died Sunday, April 4, 2021, at his home.

Born Jan. 17, 1937, in Elmira, New York, he was the son of the late Harold G. and Cecelia (Harvey) Rappleye.

He was a retired Corning Glass employee, a US Navy Veteran, was also a member and past commander of the DAV, a member of the VFW and American Legion Post 46 Harrodsburg and a member of the Bluegrass Pike Baptist Church.