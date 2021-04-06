Larry Baker By Harrodsburg Herald | April 6, 2021 | 0 Larry Patterson Baker, 72, of Mexico City, Missouri, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in St. Louis. Born July 21, 1948, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Len C. Baker and Juanita Patterson Bugg Ryncarz. He was a self-employed truck driver. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Marvin Royalty April 6, 2021 | No Comments » Thomas Rappleye April 6, 2021 | No Comments » Andrew Pulliam April 6, 2021 | No Comments » Ethbert Norris April 6, 2021 | No Comments » Hildred Goodlett April 6, 2021 | No Comments »