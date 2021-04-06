Larry Baker

| | 0

Larry Patterson Baker, 72, of Mexico City, Missouri, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in St. Louis. 

Born July 21, 1948, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Len C. Baker and Juanita Patterson Bugg Ryncarz. 

He was a self-employed truck driver.

Posted in Obituaries

Leave a Comment