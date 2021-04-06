Judy L. Cook, 67, of Harrodsburg, wife of James E. Cook, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born June 27, 1953, in Ashland, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Dean and Donna (Niswender) Sheppard.

She was a homemaker and member of the Hopewell Baptist Church.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: two daughters, Amanda (Jeff) Moon and Angie Cook, both of Mercer County; one son, Tony (Holly Greer) Cook of Mercer County; one sister, Beth (Dan) Duncan of South Carolina; one brother, Les (Kelly) Sheppard of Ohio; eight grandchildren, Bradley (Tatum Parker) Santiago, Brittany (Cory) Montgomery, Allison (Levi Harmon) Moon, Dean (Heather Scott) Cook, Forte Bess, Lia Gunn, Nevaeh Cook and Hollie Yost; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one grandson, Caden Moon, and one brother, Ronnie Sheppard.

Funeral services are today, Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 1 p.m., at the Hopewell Baptist Church with Doug Wesley officiating. Burial is in Hopewell Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at the church.

Pallbearers are Tony Cook, Jeff Moon, Levi Harmon and her grandchildren.

Memorials are suggested to Mercer Youth Soccer Association, P.O. Box 223, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330.

Arrangements by Ransdell Funeral Chapel.Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.

