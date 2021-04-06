Judith Dixon By Harrodsburg Herald | April 6, 2021 | 0 Judith E. Dixon, of Danville, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the Willows of Harrodsburg. Born Dec. 13, 1949, in Morgan County, she was the daughter of the late Harold B. and Cassie Ellen Barker Dixon. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Marvin Royalty April 6, 2021 | No Comments » Thomas Rappleye April 6, 2021 | No Comments » Andrew Pulliam April 6, 2021 | No Comments » Ethbert Norris April 6, 2021 | No Comments » Hildred Goodlett April 6, 2021 | No Comments »