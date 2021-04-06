Juanita Gray By Harrodsburg Herald | April 6, 2021 | 0 Juanita Kathryn Gray, 93, widow of Robert L. Gray, died March 29, 2021, at her home. Born on April 28, 1927, in Salvisa, she was the daughter of the late Lapsley Alan and Deanna Shuck Bunton. She was a longtime member of Buechel Park Baptist Church. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Marvin Royalty April 6, 2021 | No Comments » Thomas Rappleye April 6, 2021 | No Comments » Andrew Pulliam April 6, 2021 | No Comments » Ethbert Norris April 6, 2021 | No Comments » Hildred Goodlett April 6, 2021 | No Comments »