Hildred Pauline Goodlett, 86, of Harrodsburg, widow of Harold Truman Goodlett, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at the Harrodsburg Health and Rehab.

Born Sept. 3, 1934, in Gravel Switch, she was the daughter of the late George and Martha Lee (Phillips) Lane.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church.