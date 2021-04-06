Ethbert Norris By Harrodsburg Herald | April 6, 2021 | 0 Ethbert “Sonny” Norris, 85, widower of Dixie Norris, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete at the Alexander and Royalty Funeral Home. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Marvin Royalty April 6, 2021 | No Comments » Thomas Rappleye April 6, 2021 | No Comments » Andrew Pulliam April 6, 2021 | No Comments » Hildred Goodlett April 6, 2021 | No Comments » Juanita Gray April 6, 2021 | No Comments »