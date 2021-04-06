Robert Andrew Pulliam, 30, of Harrodsburg, died Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell/James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital.

Born May 17, 1990, he was the son of Ronnie and Donna Sallee Pulliam.

He was a member of the Deep Creek Baptist Church, a devoted father, son, and brother.

Survivors, in addition to his parents, include: one son, Hunter Andrew Pulliam; one daughter, Emily Faith Pulliam; one sister, Amanda (Derek) Pittman; one brother, Blake Releford; girlfriend, Ashley Mooney; one nephew; one niece; two aunts; and two uncles.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Donald and Joanna Sallee, and paternal grandparents, Hershel and Geneva Pulliam.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 10, at 2 p.m., at the Alexandar and Royalty Funeral home with Greg Warren officiating. Burial will be in the Burgin Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Ronnie Pulliam, Blake Releford, Jonathon Griffieth, Jonathan Sexton, Brian Lay and Conor Beck.

Honorary pallbearers will be Chad Young, Brad Young, Chris Young, Amy Young, Brian Sallee, Brandon Sallee, Channing Sallee, Ashley Morrison, Christopher Pulliam and Stephanie Pulliam.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.alexanderandroyalty.com.

