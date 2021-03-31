Town Hall Meeting In Burgin April 1

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

[email protected]

A town hall meeting not sanctioned by the city council will be held on Thursday, April 1, at 6 p.m. inside the new Burgin Independent School cafeteria.

“During Covid we at City Hall have not been able to open our doors to the community to voice their opinions,” said Burgin City Councilman Sindicat “Sid” Dunn. “I have been getting calls from people who have opinions and just haven’t had a chance to be heard.”

Dunn said although this meeting isn’t sanctioned by the city, he will relay all topics discussed back to the council at their next meeting.

“This meeting is for everyone,” said Dunn. “We have outlined a few topics but anyone can come and talk about whatever they wish to talk about.”

The topics set for discussion include flooding, dilapidated houses, parks, new development and the sewer rate.

“I am hoping we can find solutions together,” said Dunn. “But at the very least I want to hear what everyone has to say about these topics.”

For more information or to submit an opinion call Dunn at 609-254-6984 or email [email protected]