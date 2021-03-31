Mercer Habitat For Humanity Ready To Move Forward

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

[email protected]

Mercer County Habitat for Humanity has been busy this year preparing to help families become homeowners.

“We are currently working on several fronts. We have been able, with the help of McGlone construction, to get the street at Quail Run completed. After getting the electric utility for new lots this will open up five additional opportunities for Habitat homes,” said Jack Coleman, who serves on the board of directors for Habitat for Humanity. “With the help of the vacant and abandoned property task force under the supervision of the city commission we have been able to acquire a lot off Cogar Avenue, an abandoned home on Ewing Street and also a property on Forsythe Street that is the immediate project we are focused on.”

For more, check out the latest issue of the Harrodsburg Herald or click here to subscribe online.