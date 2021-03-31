| logout
Lady Titans Get Revenge On Wayne In Semi-Finals
April Ellis
Herald Staff
They say revenge is a dish best served cold. Mercer County Lady Titans (12-8) redeemed a regular season loss to the Wayne County Lady Cardinals (19-3) on Thursday, March 25, to advance to the finals of the 12th region tournament. During the regular season, Wayne County beat Mercer by eight, 82-74, but when it counted the most, the Lady Titans executed their game strategy perfectly and walked away with an eight point win, 57-49.
“This was a big time win,” said Mercer Head Coach Hayley Spivey. “This is the farthest we’ve been in the region tournament since I’ve taken over as head coach.”