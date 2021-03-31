Lady Titans Get Revenge On Wayne In Semi-Finals

April Ellis

Herald Staff

[email protected]

They say revenge is a dish best served cold. Mercer County Lady Titans (12-8) redeemed a regular season loss to the Wayne County Lady Cardinals (19-3) on Thursday, March 25, to advance to the finals of the 12th region tournament. During the regular season, Wayne County beat Mercer by eight, 82-74, but when it counted the most, the Lady Titans executed their game strategy perfectly and walked away with an eight point win, 57-49.

“This was a big time win,” said Mercer Head Coach Hayley Spivey. “This is the farthest we’ve been in the region tournament since I’ve taken over as head coach.”

For more, check out the latest issue of the Harrodsburg Herald or click here to subscribe online.