Lady Bulldogs Start Season With New Coach, New Outlook

April Ellis

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The Burgin High School softball team is preparing to enter its first season with new Head Coach Scott Elder leading on the diamond. The Lady Bulldogs struggled in the 2019 season, only winning three games, but Elder is optimistic on building a program with an athletic set of players.

“Our goal as a team is to improve every day,” Elder said. “Individually, we want to get better and be the best version of ourselves we can be. Hopefully with a new coach, new direction and new standards, the players will respond like I think they will and we can set a new bar for Burgin Softball.”

