‘Friday Night On Main’ Live Entertainment Series Returns May 14

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

A popular event series from 2019 is returning this year with a new name.

The Harrodsburg First Main Street Program will hold their first Friday Night On Main—formerly known as Main Street Market Night—on Friday, May 14, starting at 6 p.m., with live entertainment from 7 to 10 p.m. The series features live entertainment, food and arts and crafts at Olde Towne Park on Main Street on the second Friday of each month from May through August.

Lora White, chair of the Harrodsburg First promotion committee, said they are still looking for entertainment for the first event. She said they have 15 spots open for vendors and are in the process of setting up a Paypal for vendors. They may also mail permits to the Harrodsburg First office.

White, the owner of the Olde Bus Station, and Connie Allen, the owner of Salt River Engineering, are sponsoring the first event. White said they are working on a sponsorship letter.

