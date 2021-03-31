Cruz On Chiles Starts Saturday, April 3

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

[email protected]

Spring is back and so is the monthly car show presented by Auto Kustoms Cruz on Chiles scheduled for the first Saturday of every month starting this coming Saturday, April 3, from 6-9 p.m. and continuing through October.

It has been a tradition in Mercer County to hold a car show from spring to fall for many years. Auto Kustoms on Chiles Street took over the planning for the event at the end of 2018.

The events are free and include food, music and prizes.

Auto Kustoms is also planning the Ol’Iron Rundown, a traditional hot rod and custom car show, to Chiles on Saturday, June 5, from noon. to 6 p.m. This car show is for cars from 1972 or older.

For more, check out the latest issue of the Harrodsburg Herald or click here to subscribe online.