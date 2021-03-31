Baseball Preview: Bulldogs Ready To Take The Field

April Ellis

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The Burgin Independent High School baseball team is ready to enter its fourth season with Coach Donnie Edwards at the helm. The Bulldogs last played in the spring of 2019 when they went 15-17 before getting knocked out of the tournament by 46th district Champions West Jessamine.

Along with difficulties due to COVID-19, Burgin, as with many small schools, has struggled in the pre-season waiting for a number of players to finish up basketball. However, Edwards is encouraged by his team’s performance in their fall baseball league, finishing second to Boyle County who made it to the 12th region semi-finals in 2019.

Burgin has their heftiest season scheduled in several years, with 38 games plus the All “A” region tournament. Edwards believes more games means more opportunities for his team to step up their level of play.

“We feel to take the next step, we have to get as much experience as possible. Baseball is a game of repetition. It gives us an opportunity to have more pitchers get quality innings and build their arm strength up,” said Edwards. “It gives our hitters more at-bats and more opportunities to get their timing down at the plate. We also wanted to make sure we began playing two district games every year. Just playing Mercer, West Jessamine and East Jessamine one time was sending the wrong message to our players.”