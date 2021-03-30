Rev. Frederick Knickerbocker

Rev. Frederick Leroy Knickerbocker, 85, husband of Shirley Ann Peavler Knickerbocker, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Sept. 29, 1935, in Pulaski County, Arkansas, he was the son of the late Everett E. and Mabel Louise Williams Knickerbocker.

He was the pastor at Goshen Baptist Church since 1977, a retired teacher with Mercer Vocational School and served as a construction programs consultant with the Kentucky Technical School System.